Dr. Aakash Ahuja | A Dangerous Precedent

The following is a copy of a letter to the governing board of the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Re: The Blue Line Flag matter at Saugus High School.

The recent decision by Superintendent Mike Kuhlman to curtail the honoring of local law enforcement by student athletes has set a precedent that is both extremely vexing and ultimately dangerous for our community. In addition, the fact that the decision was influenced by a letter from the NAACP filled with factual errors and divisive rhetoric only compounds the many problems associated with Kuhlman’s unilateral decision.

The truth is, many if not most Saugus parents supported the actions of the football team in carrying the Blue Line flag. They came to the next game in support of the flag and what it stands for. They were proud of their young men whose only desire was to honor those who stand and protect. This protection was especially seen in the on-campus shooting at Saugus High School. To have the superintendent shut down something that the team had been doing for some time based on the politically driven reaction of those who have no students in the district was disrespectful to law enforcement and the student athletes, and extremely embarrassing for us as proud citizens of our community.

Even a cursory examination of our L.A. County Sheriff’s Department will prove what an ethnically diverse department it is. In honoring these brave men and women the student athletes were also honoring diversity, and more than that, they were honoring unity in diversity.

The NAACP strongly opposes the ideological necessity of unity in diversity. Their letter and the reasoning behind it reinforce the ideology of victimhood rather than brotherhood. Their operating mode is to denigrate and divide, and ultimately to shut down anything they see as opposing their political narrative. It is reprehensible that Kuhlman decided to promote their viewpoint and join the current “cancel culture” by his ill-advised decision.

Additionally, it is both infuriating and embarrassing that the superintendent is in the news for denying students the right to honor public servants at a time when the data confirms what we as parents have feared: Our students are way behind in their academic ability. Just this week The Signal carried the devastating news that almost 50% of our students lack proficiency in reading, writing and math. We expect you to hold Kuhlman accountable for the deplorable state of educational effectiveness in our local high schools.

Lastly, we call upon you, the school board, to remember Kuhlman works for you, and you work for us, the citizenry, and especially, the parents of Santa Clarita. In a very real sense, we entrust our students to you, and we hold you accountable for the way the public schools operate. We also hold you accountable for the disastrous decisions made by Kuhlman.

It is our united position that you fully investigate the process whereby the decision regarding the Blue Line flag was made, and hold accountable those, especially Kuhlman, who acted cowardly out of self-interest instead of courageously out of the duty they’ve been given.

Dr. Aakash Ahuja

Santa Clarita