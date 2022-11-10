Gary Morrison | Revisiting Treason

Re: Rick Barker, letters, Oct. 22.

Sorry to respond so late, but I have been in Texas for the last month. If you think political speech here is a bit rough, try Austin, which is, arguably, the “bluest” part of the Lone Star State. The things Texans believe about California are ridiculous!

Rick states that I, and other liberals, think election deniers are committing treason. I don’t and I have met very few “liberals” who think that way. I do think that Donald Trump is, was, and always will be unfit, morally, mentally and experientially, for any elective office. His behavior in the Republican primaries in 2016 was at the third-grade level. I too have been politically active since the 1960s. In that time, I have disagreed with Republicans on many issues. I do not remember anyone as coarse or self-centered as Donald Trump. I watched as Jan. 6 unfolded. That the perps were MAGA Republicans was obvious to anyone who watched that day. To hear those rioters called patriots, and the tumult of that day described as just another day, is an insult!

Rick wanted me to review the word TREASON. I went to the United States Code, Section 2381, which states, “Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levis war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States.” That should cover it!

There is no doubt in my mind that the rioters were attacking one branch of our government, and were willing to kill the speaker of the House and the vice president. And for all their talk of “backing the Blue,” these clowns injured many police officers. If they weren’t committing treason they came very close to it! And Donald Trump did what he reportedly always did: He watched TV, saying nothing and doing nothing for the span of just short of three hours. I’d call that “dereliction of duty.”

Gary Morrison

Valencia