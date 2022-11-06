Gwladys Axelrod | Too Much Partisanship

I used to like John Boston before he became political. People like John Boston should not be allowed to write a full column blasting people who do not agree with his politics and demonizing them. That sort of thing is why there is so much violence in our country today.

I’m almost 92 and have never seen such hatred in my life on both sides. But I believe it all started when Donald Trump was running for president the first time. He made it OK to belittle people and treat women as objects and disrespect military and even Muslim parents of a son who gave his life for this country. There is no respect for others’ property or their life. It is the saddest thing I’ve ever encountered.

Wouldn’t it be a good thing for the editors to write a column condemning the violence and ask people to be kinder to each other? Or, at least admit the newspapers and media do not help the situation.

Gwladys Axelrod

Valencia