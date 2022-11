The opinions in the opinion section are way too long. The writer goes on and on about past letters and argue the same points back and forth. I like to read what and how other people feel and react to today’s headlines and issues. The passion and even anger about an issue can overwhelm a person in debating any event. My suggestion is to cut the opinion down to 500 words. If you cannot make your point in those few letters then write a book. P.S., around 500 letters.

Michael Dempsey

Newhall