Norma Lindemann | Change, One Person at a Time

It was so great and encouraging to read in The Signal the letter from Ronald Perry (letters, Nov. 8). I concur with Mr. Perry that the only way to change our divided country is one person at a time, eliminating hate and learning to respect, even though we may not agree with those who have a different opinion than ours. Certainly something has to change or we are leaving to our children a broken country, “divided against itself.”

Mr. Perry, I congratulate you for being the voice in the wilderness and be assured there are those of us out there praying for things to change who are not caught up in the anger and hate so pervasive in our country. Let us become a “band of brothers” who abandon this darkness and reach out whenever and however we can to create light, hope and acceptance.

Norma Lindemann

Santa Clarita