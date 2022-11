The effort to elect Joe Biden in 2020 was widespread, from media suppression of his senility and corruption, to Democrat governors illegally changing election laws, to Big Tech censorship and vote-harvesting shenanigans.

But at the end of the day, what did they achieve? Electing a failure only brings failure, no matter how successful the electoral efforts, and bad policies only give bad results, no matter how much they insist “Orange Man Baaaad.”

Rob Kerchner

Valencia