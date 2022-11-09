Ronald Perry | Nation at a Tipping Point

In 1858, Abraham Lincoln said, “A house divided against itself, can not stand.” He was speaking about slavery states and non-slavery states at that time.

But I would submit to you, that we as a nation are at that same tipping point today, for different reasons. We are divided today by hate. Some Republicans hate Democrats. And some Democrats hate Republicans. Some Christians hate Muslims. And some Muslims hate Christians. Some whites hate Blacks. And some Blacks hate whites. I could go on and on about some other races who hate one another and other religions, some ordinary people you know. Not all, but some, and they seem to be most vocal.

Is there a way to end all of this hate? Religion doesn’t seem to be the answer. Politics isn’t the answer. There is only one way, one person at a time. One person, you and I, who will not hate. This does not mean we cannot disagree; our Constitution was drafted on disagreement. But we cannot hate each other for our beliefs.

And where will it all end for this wonderful experiment called the UNITED States of America? I am afraid President-Elect Lincoln said it best. “A house divided…”

We can only hope that whatever comes next, whatever changes we bring upon ourselves, will somehow be OK for our children and grandchildren. That somehow through all the turmoil and change that will come, they will have as wonderful life as we have had. That somehow, we will someday, not have all this ideological hate in our lives.

A house divided…

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country