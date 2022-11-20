Top 10 Most Popular Second-hand Designer Brands in the US

Melissa Myers

In 2021, the global market value of second-hand and resale apparel was estimated to be worth $96 billion. By 2026 this is estimated to rise to $218 billion. The shift from fast fashion to a more sustainable means of purchasing clothes and accessories has become evident from this increasing trend.

With this in mind, luxury watch experts at Chrono24 have analyzed purchase history data from the last 90 days on eBay to reveal the top ten most popular second-hand designer brands. Each brand mentioned in this study is part of the 50 most valuable luxury & premium brands in 2021, according to the Brand Directory. The list of 50 brands was individually imputed into an eBay search while applying the relevant filters; sold items, second-hand or used items, and they had to be sold in the US. This data was then filtered into vintage items sold to rank the top ten vintage designer brands sold on eBay.

1. Gucci

Gucci sits in the top spot as the most popular second-hand designer brand to be purchased online, with 23,939 used items having been sold in the US over the past 90 days. Once the search had been filtered into vintage items (items older than 20 years); Gucci once again ranked in the top spot. In fact, the most expensive second-hand Gucci item sold on eBay was also a vintage item, a $3,000 vintage embroidered Gucci bag.

2. Ray-Ban

Ray-Ban is the second most popular designer brand to buy second-hand in the US, with 19,699 items sold in the last 90 days. The most expensive item was a pair of limited-edition white gold Ultra Wayfarer sunglasses sold at $2,250, whilst the cheapest item was sold for $3.25.

3. Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton takes third place with 18,071 used items sold over the past 90 days on eBay. The most expensive item sold was a $6,435 monogramed blue and green Taurillon Illusion Keepall Bandouliere 50 bag. The cheapest Louis Vuitton item sold second-hand was a $17.25 monogram canvas leather wallet.

4. Burberry

Burberry is the fourth most popular designer brand to buy second-hand on eBay, with 11,981 items sold over the past 90 days in the US. The most expensive item sold was a $2,489 Thalia sequin dress, whilst the cheapest item was a Burberry kids trench coat for $1.04.

5. Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co. comes in fifth place with 11,748 used items sold in the US. The most expensive piece of jewelry listed on the platform was a $5,995 Tiffany bracelet in 18-carat yellow gold and encrusted with 45 red rubies. In contrast, the cheapest item sold was a sterling silver heart pendant with no chain; this sold for $24.50.

6. Rolex

Rolex is the only watch brand to make it into the top ten rankings. Rolex is the sixth most popular designer brand to be bought second-hand online with 11,417 sales on eBay. The most expensive item sold in the last 90 days was a Rolex Artisian de Geneva Daytona Cosmograph which was listed for $69,950, the watch sold for an unknown price in the form of a ‘best offer’.

Rolex came in second place for the most popular vintage item to be sold on eBay, with 1,179 pieces sold over the past 90 days. The most expensive vintage Rolex to sell on the site was a $45,000 1675 GMT Master Gilt Gloss Pointed Crown Guard with the original box, papers, and tags. The watch was sold in very good condition, especially given its age; it was originally purchased in 1962 and kept safe by a retired military pilot.

7. Prada

Prada comes in seventh place as most popular second-hand designer brand with 8,363 items sold over the past 90 days. The most expensive item listed was a small Saffiano Cuir Leather double bag priced at $2,295. The cheapest item sold was a pair of tan leather mules which sold for $19.99.

8. Chanel

Chanel takes eighth place with 7,420 second-hand pieces sold. The most expensive item sold was a $15,000 classic Chanel double flap bag finished with quilted black caviar and silver hardware. The cheapest item sold was a nylon and leather Chanel shoulder bag that sold for $76.00.

9. Salvatore Ferragamo

In ninth place is Salvatore Ferragamo whose shoes and accessories have sold 7,288 times on eBay over the last 90 days. The most expensive item sold was a studio satchel knotted woven leather bag for $1,171, whereas the cheapest item was a pair of black suede pumps that sold for just $0.99.

10. Armani

Armani takes tenth place with 7,175 sold items on eBay in the past 90 days. The most expensive second-hand piece to be sold was a 2011 shearling coat for $799.00. The cheapest item sold was a black vest top coming in at $7.20.

It is interesting to see the price variations between the highest and lowest price items sold, this demonstrates just how much more accessible designer brands can be when buying second-hand. Those who wish to enter into the luxurious world of designer brands might consider shopping second-hand as a cheaper and more sustainable choice. It is refreshing to see so many used items essentially being recycled to a new home

As for watch brands in the study, Rolex, Omega and Longines all made it into the top ten most popular vintage designer brands. While you can get a great deal on eBay when it comes to purchasing second-hand when it comes to purchasing a watch as an investment, the experts at Chrono24 are your best bet as they are on top of the latest trends, and they have a high percentage of listings that are inclusive of the original box and paperwork.