Trinity boys win season opener, 70-49 over Frazier Mountain

Trinity boys’ basketball (1-0) came away with a 70-49 win in its season opener against the hosting Frazier Mountain (0-1) on Monday.

The Knights were led by senior point guard Gabe Chavez, who poured in 25 points and five assists.

Trinity head coach Daniel Hebert couldn’t have asked for a better start on both ends of the floor as the Knights limited the home Falcons to just 10 points in the first half.

“Our defense was solid in the first half, holding them to only 10 points,” said Hebert. “We are learning a new defense, which can take time, but this was something that we can build on for sure.”

Hebert was able to get his younger players solid minutes in the second half.

“Our senior point guard Gabe Chavez controlled the flow of the game for us from the start,” said Hebert. “He played exactly the same way he has been at practice the last couple of weeks and really had things going for us on both ends of the floor.”

Senior Bram Yoo also had a great season debut with a near-triple-double performance. Yoo finished with 22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists in the win. Knights’ senior Lucas Spring added 14 points and seven boards.

The Knights are scheduled to host Gorman Learning Center next at Newhall Church of the Nazarene on Thursday at 6 p.m.

“We played well tonight and got a lot of people in,” said Hebert. “At this point in the year we are just happy to be playing someone else after competing against each other for the last two weeks.”