Rob Kerchner | Leftism Doomed to Fail

Leftism is doomed to practical failure because by its very nature, knowledge is never centralized.

Thus, even a government composed of a thousand force-wielding Nobel laureates will malfunction and produce actual results far worse than a decentralized system of millions of individual decision makers.

Of course, people aren’t usually on the left because of practical success; they’re there because it feels good.

This is why the left experiences electoral success, even as their governance goes down the toilet.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia