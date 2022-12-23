Rob Kerchner | Leftism Doomed to Fail

Leftism is doomed to practical failure because by its very nature, knowledge is never centralized. 

Thus, even a government composed of a thousand force-wielding Nobel laureates will malfunction and produce actual results far worse than a decentralized system of millions of individual decision makers.

Of course, people aren’t usually on the left because of practical success; they’re there because it feels good. 

This is why the left experiences electoral success, even as their governance goes down the toilet. 

Rob Kerchner

Valencia

