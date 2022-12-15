Rob Kerchner | The Left vs. the Right

A study in contrasts:

Right: In God we trust.

Left: In climate/COVID models we trust.

Right: Free and open debate.

Left: Cancel culture and censorship. 

Right: E pluribus unum.

Left: Critical race theory.

Right: Less government.

Left: More government. 

Right: Results and logic.

Left: Intent and feelings.

Right: Land of the free.

Left: Bureaucrats know best.

Right: Home of the brave.

Left: Fear COVID… and those fascist deplorables. 

Right: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. 

Left: Abortion, wokeness and the pursuit of Trump.

Rob Kerchner 

Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

