Rob Kerchner | The Left vs. the Right

A study in contrasts:
Right: In God we trust.
Left: In climate/COVID models we trust.
Right: Free and open debate.
Left: Cancel culture and censorship.
Right: E pluribus unum.
Left: Critical race theory.
Right: Less government.
Left: More government.
Right: Results and logic.
Left: Intent and feelings.
Right: Land of the free.
Left: Bureaucrats know best.
Right: Home of the brave.
Left: Fear COVID… and those fascist deplorables.
Right: Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Left: Abortion, wokeness and the pursuit of Trump.
Rob Kerchner
Santa Clarita