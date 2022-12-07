SCV teams flood CIF basketball polls 

The game of basketball just keeps evolving in the Santa Clarita Valley. The first in-season polls were released for winter sports on Monday with 10 local hoops teams being named.

West Ranch boys’ hoops (7-0, 3-0) highlights the group as the No. 5 ranked team in Division 1. The Wildcats have looked great and remain unbeaten early in the year, solidifying the Cats as the team to beat locally.

Canyon (9-2, 1-1) was placed at the No. 11 spot in Division 3AA. The Cowboys have come out strong while playing some stellar defense to start the season.

No. 3 Valencia (5-6, 1-1) has played some tough competition to start the 2022-23 season but has been in nearly every loss this season. The team’s sharpshooting, size and tough defense landed them a high seed in Division 4AA a few spots ahead of No. 8 Golden Valley (5-2, 2-1).

The Grizzlies have played some solid basketball to start the year, clearly showcased in their record. Golden Valley has a ton of talented seniors who can score all over the court.

Castaic (6-7, 0-2) made the top 15 in Division 5AA in the program’s second varsity year. Head coach Dominique Butler has already surpassed the win total from last season and has the Coyotes’ program on the rise.

For the girls’ teams, Hart (8-0, 2-0) is the top-ranked team in 2AA. Selfless play and good defense have been the Indians’ recipe for success for the past few seasons. Nothing changes this year as Hart is off to its best start under head coach Jerry Mike.

Golden Valley guard Alyssa Taufaasau (20) attempts to drive past Hart guard Laney Grider (4) in the second quarter of a Foothill League regular season game at Golden Valley High School on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022. Hart won 75-40. Chris Torres/The Signal

No. 4 Canyon (6-0, 2-0) is looming under Hart in 2AA. The Cowboys are also undefeated overall with some impressive wins early in the year. The relentless Canyon full-court press has yet again pushed the team ahead in every game while the half-court offense is just as effective.

Valencia (7-1, 2-1) ranks seventh in Division 3AA after its undefeated start. The Vikings fell to Saugus (2-4, 2-1) in their league opener but remain one of the top dogs in the Foothill League.

Trinity (4-2) also ranks seventh but over in Division 3A. The Knights have received phenomenal play from junior Emma Schaaf, who has gone over 16 points four times already.

No. 5 Golden Valley (4-4, 1-2) has posted some solid wins this year. The Division 5A squad has seen sensational play from Alyssa Taufaasau and Adonijah Currie on offense for the Grizzlies.