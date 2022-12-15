Valencia’s Boateng commits to NAU  

One of the best local wide receivers announced his college destination on Wednesday. Valencia’s big 6-foot, 4-inch Brandon Boateng has officially committed to continue his football career at Northern Arizona. As a senior, Boateng led the Vikings with 39 receptions, 488 yards and eight receiving TDs.

The receiver had several Division 1 offers and was weighing the options between becoming a Lumberjack and a Cal Poly Mustang. The departure of a receivers coach at Cal Poly gave Boateng enough of a nudge to declare for NAU.

Lumberjacks’ receivers coach Junior Taylor met with Boateng in his office and watched the Vikings’ film together. Taylor told Boateng that he has some things you can’t teach and believes Boateng can come in and be the guy for NAU.

The senior cited his meeting with Taylor as one of the biggest factors in his decision.

“[Taylor] wants to really develop me and make me the best player I can be,” said Boateng. “I can really see myself going on to do great things there.”

Boateng had two visits to NAU where he was able to see the $47 million football facility. He always dreamed of going to a big college but the facility is a nice cherry on top.

“I wanted football of course,” said Boateng. “I’ve also always wanted to go to a big school since I was little. I just want to go in and get that boost when I’m a freshman.”

Boateng’s senior season had a scary start after a dangerous hit in the team’s week one matchup at Bishop Amat sent the receiver to the hospital. Boateng left the game with eight catches for 88 yards.

The senior would dominate in his first full game the following week, where he reeled in seven catches for 126 yards and two scores against Quartz Hill. Boateng’s return to the field would be electric and solidified his confidence as one of the best receivers in the area.

Boateng will likely major in business and, football aside, is looking forward to learning how to snowboard once he finally gets some free time in Flagstaff.

However, the future Lumberjack is eager to keep grinding in hopes to see the field immediately in his first year of eligibility.

Boateng is the fourth Valencia receiver in two years to go into a Division 1 program.

“Scoring my first varsity touchdown,” said Boateng on his favorite varsity memory. “It really solidified that I’m one of the best players out here and that I could really do great things with football.”