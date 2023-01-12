Hart girls soccer beats Valencia, 3-0 

Hart Indians girls soccer wore down a heavily defensive Valencia Vikings team in Tuesday’s league match at Hart.

The Indians were only up one goal at the half but two late goals helped the squad pull away and win, 3-0.

Hart (6-3-3, 5-0-1) has now won five of its last six matches with zero goals conceded in that span.

The Indians had senior Alexis Nguyen get the scoring started yet again. The San Diego commit dribbled around multiple Vikings and found Madelynn Bello for a clear shot on target. Bello’s shot was saved by Valencia goalkeeper Haley Bench but the deflection was drilled into the back of the net by Junior Natalie Mejia.

Hart developed more chances in the second half as the team had more possession than in the opening half.

The Vikings (1-7-1, 1-4-1) were in the game until the 65-minute mark, where Indian senior Briley Phelps drilled a penalty kick to go up, 2-0.

Minutes later, Phelps would ice the game after Hart moved the ball across the pitch into the Viking territory. Junior Ayla Noble sent in a cross to midfielder Ariana Salvador. The midfielder had a shot but let the ball roll between her legs to a wide-open Phelps for the final goal of the game.

“Today was not our best day,” said Hart head coach Brett Croft, “but credit needs to be given to Valencia for staying committed to their tactics and being extremely well-organized the entire game.”

The Indians will have their league bye and have a week off before returning to the field. Hart re-enters league play on Tuesday when the team heads to Golden Valley.

Valencia will look to slow down another high-scoring team in Saugus when the two face off again on Thursday. The Vikings were able to hold the Centurions to one goal in round one but were held scoreless themselves. Valencia fights for its first win over Saugus in four seasons on Thursday at 3:15 p.m. at Saugus.