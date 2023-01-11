Lois Eisenberg | No Sanity in the 118th Congress

If some kind of sane governing is going to be accomplished, it is not going to be with the 118th Congress.

One their first day and on following days of governing, they were unable to elect a speaker of the House. This in itself should be a warning to the American people about what they are in for.

There is some consolation that this 118th Congress, which harbors extremism, will try to pass “radical legislation” that will be defeated in the Senate or be vetoed by President Joe Biden, who by the way is the elected president of the United States, and that is not a “lie.”

Republicans have one thought in mind and that is to obstruct Democratic legislation.

Again, this procedure of voting for a speaker of the House was very embarrassing, and the Republican control of the House to say the least has gotten off to a miserable start and by the looks of things it is only going to get worse.

Regardless of the outcome of this speaker fiasco, this 118th Congress has started its session in chaos and distrust, and they have embarrassed themselves and the United States.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita