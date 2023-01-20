SCV Chamber accepting Business Choice Awards nominations

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce announced nominations are officially open for the SCV Business Choice Awards and will remain open until Tuesday, Jan. 31. Selected honorees will be announced the week of Feb. 6.

“The SCV Chamber is pleased to announce honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award and Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community which will be presented at the Chamber’s Centennial Celebration,” read a statement released by the chamber. The celebration is scheduled Feb. 23 at the Canyon Country Community Center.

The Lifetime Achievement Award honoree is Sen. Scott Wilk and the Cheri Fleming Heart of the Community honoree is Leon Worden.

“Sen. Scott Wilk has been a true champion for the business community whose positive influence on the Santa Clarita Valley and California spans decades,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the statement. “Leon Worden’s passion and leadership with the SCV Historical Society to preserve our community’s history has been a true labor of love and we salute him.”

The Business Choice Awards categories are as follows:

• Nonprofit of the Year: A nonprofit that has demonstrated excellence in their mission and purpose.

• Rising Star: A company or young professional whose record reflects ongoing and exceptional growth in contribution to the business community and support of the chamber.

• Entrepreneurial Spirit: A person or a growing/developing business that exemplifies a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a positive attitude.

• Business of the Year: A business that has shown resilience or great achievements and is a strong supporter of the business community and chamber.

“We look forward to the community nominating worthy businesses that can be honored for this year’s Business Choice Awards and celebrated at the Centennial Celebration,” Becki Robb, chair of the SCV Chamber Board, said in the statement. “We encourage everyone to nominate as many businesses they would like and share their stories with us.”

In addition, the SCV Chamber is asking businesses to reach out and share how long they have been in business and members of the chamber. There will be special recognitions throughout the evening and throughout the chamber’s centennial celebration year. Email [email protected] with the relevant information you would like to share.

“The Santa Clarita Valley continues to be one of the greatest places to live and work and we look forward to honoring the businesses that help make our valley so special,” said Volschenk. “Our Centennial Celebration will be a celebration of our members and all those that have contributed throughout our 100-year history. We look forward to celebrating this year’s honorees and look forward to seeing everyone at this special celebration.”

Nomination forms can be requested by emailing [email protected] or by going to www.SCVChamber.com and downloading the form.