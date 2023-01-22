The SCV 2023 Nonprofit and Event Calendar

By Michele E. Buttelman

Nonprofits in the Santa Clarita Valley contribute to the quality of life in the SCV by providing needed services and resources. Many of the nonprofit fundraisers also contribute to the vibrant social scene by providing exciting and fun events where residents can mingle while supporting the work of these important organizations.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw the cancellation of nearly all nonprofit fundraising events. While some events were able to continue as “virtual” events, most nonprofits were severely impacted by the loss of their signature fundraisers.

Steve Portaro, one of the organizers of the Santa Clarita Valley Charity Cook-off with event founder Nicole Stinson, said the pandemic is one of the reasons he decided to start the SCV Non Profit Event Calendar page on Facebook.

The page includes a list of upcoming events as well as posts from SCV nonprofits with information and promotional flyers for fundraising events.

“I was surprised at how many people had never heard of our event,” he said. “We started the calendar to help all nonprofits get the word out. We realized that the true ambassadors of charity work are other charities.”

Portaro and Stinson felt that reaching out to other SCV nonprofits to be involved with the SCV Non Profit Event Calendar would help everyone.

“It is an opportunity for all the charities to come together and help each other by spreading the word of mouth together,” Portaro said.

Portaro said the number of nonprofits in the SCV demonstrate the need that exists.

“It’s super fulfilling to give back and very rewarding,” he said.

Since pandemic restrictions have been mostly lifted in the past year, many, but not all, of our favorite events have returned, or are returning, for SCV residents to enjoy and support.

This calendar is far from complete for 2023 as many events are still in the planning stages. Here is a list of nonprofit, and other events, on the horizon as of press time. Mark your calendars!

February

Feb. 5-10: Inaugural SCV Restaurant Week. feedSCV, www.scvrestaurantweek.com.

Feb. 10: Empowering HeArts. Single Mothers Outreach, https://singlemothersoutreach.org.

Feb. 23: Centennial Celebration Awards + Installation. Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, www.scvchamber.com/events/centennial-celebration-awards-installation.

Feb. 26: 13th Annual Mardi Gras Madness 5K/10K/1K. Students Off And Running (SOAR) of Santa Clarita, https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Valencia/MGM5K

Feb. 26: Soup for the Soul. Bridge to Home, https://btohome.org.

March

March 3: All in for Family Promise Second Poker Tournament and Paint and Sip Fundraiser. Family Promise of SCV, www.familypromisescv.org.

March 11: 31st Annual Silver Spur Celebration honoring Randy Moburg and Mitzi Like. College of the Canyons Foundation, www.canyons.edu/administration/foundation/2023-silver-spur.php.

March 25: Women in Service. Zonta Club of SCV, www.scvzonta.org/women-in-service.

The Wine Affair “Wine, Beer and Cheer” presents Brazilian Carnival Supporting the Fight Against Human Trafficking will be held April 16. Presented by Soroptimist International of Greater SCV. Photo SIGSCV.

April

April 16: The Wine Affair “Wine, Beer and Cheer” presents Brazilian Carnival Supporting the Fight Against Human Trafficking. Soroptimist International of Greater SCV, www.sigscv.org.

April 22-23: Cowboy Festival. City of Santa Clarita, https://cowboyfestival.org.

April 28: The 39th Annual Teacher Tribute. Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, www.scveducationfoundation.org.

April 30: Gentlemen for a Cause. Soroptimist International of Valencia, https://sivalencia.org.

April 30: Spring Festival Art Show/Sale at Le Chene. Santa Clarita Artists Association, https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

The annual Taste of the Town food and wine event is one of the SCV’s most popular fundraisers. It benefits the Child & Family Center. The 2023 event will be held May 7. Photo Child & Family Center.

Relay for Life to benefit the American Cancer Society will be held May 6. Signal file photo.

May

May 5: Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Recognition. Santa Clarita Valley Man and Woman of the Year Committee, www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.

May 6: Relay for Life SCV. American Cancer Society, www.facebook.com/SCVRelay.

May 7: Taste of the Town. Child & Family Center, www.childfamilycenter.org/events/taste-of-the-town.

May 13: Sweet Side of Education Chocolate Walk. Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, www.scveducationfoundation.org.

May 20: Hoedown for Hope. Circle of Hope, www.circleofhopeinc.org.

June

June 3: Boys & Girls Club Auction. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, https://scvbgc.org.

July

July 4: Santa Clarita Fourth of July Parade. Santa Clarita Valley Fourth of July Parade Committee, www.scvparade.com.

July 4: Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley Annual Pancake Breakfast. Rotary Club of SCV, www.scvrotary.com.

TBD: Third Annual Cars Under the Stars. WiSH Education Foundation, www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

August

Aug. 26: Heart of the West. Carousel Ranch, www.carouselranch.org.

September

Sept. 8: Cocktails on the Roof. WiSH Education Foundation, www.wisheducationfoundation.org.

October

TBD. 19th Annual Tea. Circle of Hope, www.circleofhopeinc.org.

November

Nov.3: VIA Bash. Valley Industry Association, www.via.org/events.

Nov. 4: 2023 Touch-A-Truck. Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation, www.scveducationfoundation.org.

Nov. 5: 2023 Fashion Show. Soroptimist International of Greater SCV, www.sigscv.org.

Festival of Trees is the kick-off to the holiday season in the SCV. Signal File Photo.

TBD. Festival of Trees. Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, https://scvbgc.org.

TBD. 40 Under Forty. JCI Santa Clarita, https://scv40underforty.com.

TBD. SCAA 34th Annual Fall Classic. Santa Clarita Artists Association, https://www.santaclaritaartists.org.

December

TBD. Holiday Home Tour. Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Foundation, www.henrymayo.com.

TBD. Agua Dulce Women’s Club Annual Parade of Tables. Agua Dulce Women’s Club, https://adwc.org.