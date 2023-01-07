West Ranch girls’ soccer blanks Golden Valley, 5-0 

West Ranch Wildcats girls’ soccer bounced back from being shut out twice in the last three games, with a 5-0 road win over the Golden Valley Grizzlies.

Two Wildcats registered two-goal days as senior Mikayla Toliver and sophomore Ava Magana netted a pair of scores. Sophomore Ainsley Pierzchalski also scored for West Ranch.

The Cats (5-4-1, 2-2-1) were looking for a win like this after a 2-0 loss to Hart and a 5-0 loss in a tournament to Tesoro.

West Ranch head coach Jared White was pleased to get a bounce-back win like this one.

“I thought the girls played really well,” White said. “It was nice after a tough game against Hart to be able to get our subs in for extended minutes.”

White was also pleased with his team’s execution of the game plan. The coach wanted his team to focus on keeping things simple and making the right decisions.

Golden Valley (1-12, 0-6) has struggled this season, now dropping its 11th consecutive game. The Grizzlies will get a week off and look to bounce out of the rut at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday at Castaic.

West Ranch’s next task will also be a road battle with the Castaic Coyotes. The Cats and Coyotes face off Tuesday at 3:15 p.m. at Castaic.