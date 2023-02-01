Brian Richards | On the Rules for Radicals

One of Saul Alinsky’s rules for radicals is to make the enemy live up to their own words. With that in mind, I present the following comments made in these pages (and in the comments sections on signalscv.com) in the immediate aftermath of the Mar-a-Lago raid:

“All of these ‘Best People’ need to be investigated by the Department of Justice for violations of the Presidential Records Act. Once they are in cuffs and leg irons, some may come clean and reveal criminality in the planning and execution of the insurrection of Jan. 6. When the FBI rolls into Mar-a-Lago with a paddy wagon, we can finally rid ourselves of the stain of the (Donald) Trump presidency on our democracy.”

— Thomas Oatway, The Signal, Aug. 11, 2022.

“Trump committing so many crimes, just add this one taking of classified documents from the White House to his obnoxious home is just another notch on his illegal bullet belt !!!”

— Lois Eisenberg, same day.

“NOT declassified, sorry. If they involved nuclear assets, not even the president can declassify them. And even if they *were* declassified, it was still against the law to take them.”

— Diego Vega, same day.

“At a time when Republicans should be furious, instead, they circle the wagons to protect Dear Leader. And most likely can’t quite explain why. They just do.”

— Gary Horton, Aug. 17, 2022, The Signal.

“He even used the FBI seizure of classified document to fundraise. The doors are starting to close in on Trump’s inner circle and crime family. There will be no outrage when they are all arrested.”

— Stephen Smith, same day.

“Whether it was three or 300 is irrelevant.”

— Diego Vega, same day. This is an especially delicious comment.

“For so long I have been looking for the authorities to jail him and fit him with an orange jumpsuit. Finally, my grandest dreams may be coming true.”

— Thomas Oatway, Aug. 20, The Signal.

“Taking TS/SCI documents. I’m pretty sure I know what would happen if any ordinary person were to do that. And it’s not ‘they get a half-dozen chances to bring them back when we ask nicely, and it’s only when they lie to us about having any more that we’ll politely go in and search for them, rather than arrest them outright.”

— Diego Vega, same day.

This is just a small taste of the frenzied comments made after the raid. Hopefully the point is made. However, Hillary Clinton got away with it so I’m sure Joe Biden will get away with it as well. That’s how things operate in D.C. If you’re “in,” there are no repercussions.

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch