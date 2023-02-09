Canyon girls’ soccer shuts out Ventura in playoffs

Second shutout in two playoff game for Cowboys

Canyon girls’ soccer got its second clean sheet in as many playoff games on Wednesday, beating Ventura on the road, 2-0, to advance in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs.

Both goals came in the second half, with Bailey Williamson opening the scoring with roughly 20 minutes to go, assisted by Jilliana DiDomenico. Deborah Tinoco put the game to bed with eight minutes remaining, latching on to Sienna Salas’ free kick.

“It was a perfect game. They executed the plan,” Canyon head coach Leo Neveleff said in a phone interview with The Signal. “We knew we were playing one of the best teams… They score a lot of goals. We watched the film, we saw how they play, so we decided to be more defensive for the opportunities to start the counter attacks.”

Canyon will now play host to the Montclair Cavaliers on Friday at 3 p.m. in the Southern Section second round.

The winner would play again on Tuesday in the quarterfinals against either Paloma Valley or Western Christian.

Neveleff said that while his team is finally hosting after a couple of tough playoff games on the road, he isn’t preparing his team any differently.

“To me, all the games, we’re taking them very seriously,” Neveleff said. “Nothing is easy for us. So, it doesn’t make a difference. We take every game the same.

“All these games are finals. Everybody plays 100% to win it, so we don’t take anything lightly.”