Diane Zimmerman | It Isn’t It Is What It Is

“It IS what it IS!”

You know, up until a couple of days ago, I used to joke around all the time with my sons, about everything. Many times one or the other of us would end with something like, “Oh well, it IS what it IS!” and we would just laugh.

Well, “It IS what it IS!” is no longer amusing to me. It kinda makes me sick to my stomach. No! It is NOT “It IS what it IS” any longer and should not have been for many decades now. In my newly formed opinion it’s just another form of brainwashing us. “It IS what it IS!” Go with it. You CAN’T do anything about it.

This idea needs to stop now!

Please tell me why it is that many of you refuse to watch or read any conservative venues? Where you “actually” get the news, where you actually get to watch government doing things that you, no matter what your party affiliation, would be completely against if you knew “what was in the bill.”

No one should be so stupid as to sign a bill if they can’t see what is in it. Conservative venues tell you what’s in these bills. They take the time to investigate FOR you. All you have to do is tune in or read and make your own decisions. Unless, of course, you are one of the growing number of people who are out to destroy the values of these United States and its Constitution. The Democratic Party is really getting a bad rap. The far left of that party is as close to communist as you can get if not already communist.

The same can be said of the very far right. Please quit using the name of either Democrat or Republican if you are a far left person or what the Republicans refer to as a RINO. Give the true Democrats and Republicans back their identity. You may find you already agree with one another on the majority of things that need to be addressed in the United States.

If you don’t like the values this country was based on, please leave and go to the communist country you love most. If you DO like the values this country is based on, please start acting now and never say “it is what it is” again.

Woke is no joke and certainly not funny.

If you actually listen to what I am going to ask you to do and do it, it will be clear why I am wearing these dark glasses. If you have already done it, you’ll already know why.

Do whatever it takes to watch and think about what John Carpenter’s 1988 movie, “They Live,” is about. Watch every second of it and listen very carefully.

It’s actually based on a short story titled “Eight O’ Clock in the Morning,” written by Ray Nelson in 1963, and stars Roddy Piper, Keith David and Meg Foster.

I think you will enjoy it even if you don’t GET it!

Another clue to the fact that the phrase “it IS what it IS!” should not be a phrase you use any longer.

Diane Zimmerman

Santa Clarita