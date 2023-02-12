Hart girls soccer edges Woodbridge 

A quick goal from Hart junior Natalie Mejia was the difference in Friday’s Division 2 battle at Woodbridge.

Mejia volleyed a 50-yard long-ball from defender Macey Edemann into the back of the net in the second minute of play. The Hart Indians girls’ soccer team won the game 1-0 and now advance into the CIF quarterfinals.

The Indians controlled possession throughout the game but with 10 minutes left on the clock, the Woodbridge Warriors went all in.

Hart forward and captain Briley Phelps joined the backline to fight off the Warriors’ late push. Phelps became the fifth defender alongside Edemann and Maisy Lombardo. The extended Hart defense stood tall and led the Indians to win their fifth straight game and shutout.

Captains Ariana Salvador and Alexis Nguyen were focused throughout the game and dealt with six Woodbridge defenders, in hopes to slow down the goal-machine duo. The two didn’t register any scores but still generated chances keeping the Warriors on their toes.

The team’s performance continues to impress Hart head coach Brett Croft.

“This team continues to elevate their individual and collective play every game,” Croft said via text message. “The camaraderie and cohesiveness this group has off the field is remarkable. This group is a special one. I am truly blessed.”

Hart will return home on Tuesday for another Warriors’ matchup, this time with the Troy Warriors. Troy enters the CIF Division 3 quarterfinals on a 10-game win streak and is yet to lose a road game this season.

The Indians host Troy on Tuesday at 3 p.m.