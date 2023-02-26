Home Décor 2023 What’s Hot, What’s Not 

By Michele E. Buttelman

After spending the last three years cooped up at home, everyone is pretty sick of seeing the same four walls, day after day, after day.

Spring is on the horizon, so not only is it time for a deep spring cleaning, but your home could also use a spring 2023 refresh as well.

All white kitchens are a thing of the past. Photo Solomon Rodgers from Pixabay.

What’s Hot

The most popular interior design trends for 2023 include the return of bold color, natural stone surfaces, closed floor plans, mixed metal finishes, luxe living, statement lighting and retro influences from the 1960s and 1970s, with some exceptions. Harvest gold and avocado appliances, shag rugs and tiled countertops are still design no-nos. Think “groovy” 60s and 70s.

Welcome to the Magentaverse

The 2023 Pantone Color of the Year is Viva Magenta, a shade, according to the Pantone Color Institute, “rooted in nature descending from the red family and expressive of a new signal of strength. Viva Magenta is brave and fearless and a pulsating color whose exuberance promotes a joyous and optimistic celebration, writing a new narrative.”

Viva Magenta is a bold, warm color, but clever homeowners can use the color throughout your home in a myriad of ways.

It is the perfect color for a dramatic statement wall, or as the centerpiece sofa in your living area.

If you are unsure you want to make an intense commitment to Viva Magenta, you can use the shade to add a pop of color in curtains, rugs, pillows, or flowers.

Home Libraries

Despite our love for the digital, streaming modern world many designers are now embracing a return to the classic home library to add drama and interest to your living spaces.

Your library doesn’t have to be just a shelf of dusty books, you can liven up the space with beautiful pottery and art. A library wall is the perfect place to keep family heirlooms, recipe books and photo albums.

The use of mason jars as vessels for everything from candles to pens is so 2022. Photo Studiolarsen from Pixabay.

Modern Farmhouse Style

Modern farmhouse design is sleeker and cleaner than the traditional Farmhouse style of the past few years. While it retains the comfortable, relaxed farmhouse style you love it adds modern touches such as smooth lines, glossy accents and neutral color schemes. Think of it as less rustic and more sophisticated. Use contemporary design elements like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and sleek lighting.

Curvy Furniture

Because of lingering supply chain issues furniture styles for 2023 will tend to reflect the trends from last couple of years. That means seeing plenty of curvy shapes and nubby fabrics, as well as rattan and cane, boucle’ and sherpa, light wood and burl wood finishes.

Update your furniture choices by forgetting the boucle’ and sherpa and choose cottons or other sleek fabrics for 2023.

Comfortable curvy furniture is in for 2023. Image by Pexels from Pixabay.

Luxe Living

After the restrictions of the COVID era luxurious living is in for 2023. It doesn’t have to be expensive or “fancy,” instead think “elevated.” Create spaces that feel timeless, sumptuous and sophisticated, in your own individual style.

What’s Not

Avoid these design faux pas in 2023.

Whites and Grays

The 1stDibs trend report notes that white kitchens are on their way out, in favor of bold, bright colorful kitchens. The latest 1stDibs trend report found that when asked about the most on-trend hues for 2023, white received the most dramatic decline in popularity and light gray received the fewest votes overall.

Animal Prints

Along with whites and grays you can toss out the animal prints. If you have a zebra pattern rug, or anything in a leopard print, hide it in the closet. However, instead of donating it to the thrift store it might be smart to hang on to the prints, because it seems that every five years or so, animal prints become all the rage again.

Colorful kitchens with mixed metal finishes and stainless steel appliances are in or 2023. Photo Klaus Aires Alves from Pixabay.

Tile Countertops

While the retro look of the 1970’s is making a big comeback in 2023, it does not apply to tile countertops in the bathroom or kitchen, Stick with granite, marble or quartz.

Millennial Pink

My daughter will be heartbroken, but it’s time to embrace the long goodbye to the fact that millennial pink is no longer on-trend. In 2023 consider hues like yellows or muted green tones, think natural colors, but not pastels.

Nautical Motifs

Unless you’re actually living in a cabin on the beach it’s time to retire nautical motifs. This cheesy trend has seen its day and now is the time to set sail from using anchors, sailor’s rope and seashells. Use nature as your inspiration and use coral and driftwood accents instead.

The accent wall is back in style for 2023. Photo Pixabay.

Edison Bulbs

The harsh lighting of the vintage look Edison light bulbs is being replaced by more modern takes on statement lighting. Chandeliers are predicted to make a big comeback in 2023. It is also now on trend to mix and match lamps with pendants to design a space with a variety of styles and heights of light sources, but without the Edison bulbs.

Mason Jar Mania

Yes, the “farmhouse” trend had us all in love with mason jars. They were great vases, candleholders, soap dispensers, repositories of colored glass and great pen/pencil holders. But the time has come to let this trend go.

In 2023 there is a new appreciation for artisan goods like hand-crafted vases and other home goods.

Word Art, Monograms and Initials

Hanging a giant initial on your bedroom wall is okay, if you are eight. But word art, like a huge carved LOVE sign on your kitchen wall and other decorative signs with cute phrases, like “Guests and fish stink after three days,” are really, really passe.