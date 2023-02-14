Lois Eisenberg | SOTU Provides Reasons for Optimism

Couldn’t wait to write this letter to the editor regarding President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address on Feb. 7. The following are some facts from said address, according to a CNN poll:

• The address was received well by 7 in 10 Americans.

• The public moved in Biden’s favor by 20 points.

• Before the address, 42% approved of Biden but that number increased to 71% after the address.

• Biden got a 30-point bump for bridge-building, ending up with 65% approval rating.

• Biden got a 20-point jump to 55% for being up for the job.

• Biden took the Republicans to task on Medicare and Social Security and the points went up 70% to 80%.

• Voters showed a 42-point jump when Biden said he would tax the rich, create jobs and lower unemployment.

And Biden’s economic accomplishments are far more impressive than Americans know. It’s time to tell them. Biden’s address showed that Biden is moving the country in the right direction.

Overall it was a good day for Biden and for the American people with progress in the making.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita