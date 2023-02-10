Rick Barker | Go for it, Gary!

In re: Gary Horton, “America, a Nation of Shoulder Shruggers,” commentary, Jan. 25.

One of the great things about this incredible country that Mr. Horton obvious hates is that our founders in their infinite wisdom provided future generations the means through the provisions of Article V to amend the Constitution, which would include Mr. Horton’s current boogeyman, the Second Amendment.

Since Mr. Horton obviously has great concern over this, perhaps he should spend more of his time advocating for an amendment to our Constitution to remove the Second Amendment.

Rick Barker

Valencia