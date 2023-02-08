Rick Barker | Listen as Well as We Hear

One of my all-time favorite songs is “In the Living Years” by Mike & the Mechanics. The song speaks of the sadness and regret of a son after the death of his father, bemoaning the fact that he and his father never really talked and more importantly never really listened to each other while his father was alive, and how he was going to make sure that this did not happen between him and his recently born son.

How often do we all fall into that all-too-common human habit of “hearing” what others say while really not “listening” to WHAT it is that they are saying?

Rick Barker

Valencia