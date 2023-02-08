Rob Kerchner | Not a Vaccine, Per Se

The mRNA shots do not merit the term “vaccine.” They don’t actually vaccinate people against getting COVID-19, but rather serve as a time-limited pre-treatment for people who catch the disease, and may even result in worse cases and greater mutations, which is not the traditional role of vaccines. In fact, when measured against that role, the mRNA shots are one of the most failed mass medical products since Thalidomide.

And considering how many people wanted them mandated — enough to force fellow citizens out of various venues and even their own jobs, even fellow citizens who had already recovered from the disease itself — it’s astounding.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita