Arthur Saginian | The Left’s Brand Loyalty

Joshua Heath wrote a superb column (Jan. 17) bashing his own (Democrats, liberals, snowflakes, etc.), and I wish more people would do the same (to their own). He identified the source of the toxicity and warned of the consequences: They will be hamstrung at the voting booth. Good job, Mr. Heath, you have eyes that can see… but just so far. Just like Gary Horton, Jonathan Kraut and all of the other liberal leftists, you are guilty, by your own admission, of “brand loyalty.” I believe you would vote Democrat even if you knew they were serving soup laced with arsenic, because they are your “brand.” It’s thoughtless and irrational, but you’re not alone in that respect. Republicans do the same.

By the way, that stuff you listed at the end of your otherwise beautiful piece, a higher minimum wage, free college, health care for all, strong action to stave off climate change: Well, to that I have this to say: It’s going to come out of YOUR paycheck. And if your “brand” enacts too many of those “policies,” you won’t have anything left in yours. The road to hell is paved with good intentions, isn’t it, Mr. Heath?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita