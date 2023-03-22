Phelps headlines All-CIF soccer selections 

The CIF announced its selections for the 2023 All-CIF team, and names of Hart High School athletes are all over the list, topped by Division 2 Player of the Year Briley Phelps.

Phelps is one of four Indians to receive All-CIF honors on the girls’ side, as she is honored alongside Ariana Salvador, Alexis Nguyen and Macey Edemann.

Nguyen and Phelps typically did all the scoring for Hart while Edemann anchored the backline on defense. Salvador, the group’s only returner for next season, was just as big of a threat to score, but made plays to set up her teammates all year, as the junior midfielder led Hart in assists.

The four were vital in Hart’s triple-crown year: winning league, CIF and the SoCal Regional championships. The group will also all continue their playing careers in college as Nguyen heads to UC San Diego, Phelps heads to Biola, while Salvador is set to play at Pepperdine in the 2024-25 season. Edemann has yet to commit to a college.

Indians head coach Brett Croft is also honored as the CIF champion coach and CIF Coach of the Year.

Canyon senior Taylor Arietta was named in the CIF Division 4 squad. Arietta was one of several talented forwards on the Cowboys’ squad that reached the CIF quarterfinals.

Canyon teammates Bailey Williamson (23) and Taylor Arietta (20) celebrate after Arietta tied the score against Montclair High in the second half at Canyon High On Friday, 021023. Dan Watson/The Signal

On the boys’ side, Hart’s Trenton Rickard was named to the All-CIF Division 3 squad. Rickard finishes his high school career as a three-time Foothill League Player of the Year and now picks up an All-CIF selection to add to his resume.

Golden Valley’s Christian Hernandez was honored in the Division 5 selections. Hernandez led the Grizzlies in scoring with 13 goals while also adding five assists. Hernandez was one of several seniors who were key in revitalizing the Golden Valley boys’ soccer program.