Raising the Curtain to host free youth theater workshop

On Saturday, April 15, Raising the Curtain Foundation is inviting all Santa Clarita Valley students in grades 4-6 to participate in a free theater workshop at the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts. Students will get hands-on experience in putting on a show with sessions on directing/blocking, set design, props, costumes/hair/ makeup, lighting and sound.

The foundation has presented three similar events in 2021 and 2022 and is looking to build on its success in giving every student interested in the performing arts a chance to get some behind-the-scenes knowledge.

“Raising the Curtain Foundation is so happy to once again be bringing this event to the kids of the Santa Clarita Valley. We believe strongly in exposing children to the various aspects of the performing arts to inspire the next generation of artists,” Foundation President Kim Pearlman said in a prepared statement. “We are also very honored to have been selected to receive the SCV Community Service and Arts Grant to support this project. We appreciate the support of the city of Santa Clarita and thankful for their support of the arts.”

Admission is free, but tickets must be reserved by visiting bit.ly/3Tm0VLu.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and sessions will begin promptly at 10 a.m. Sessions will be taught by local volunteers with many years of theatrical experience, from community playhouses to professional stages. The workshops will follow the progression of one specific show and illustrate the many elements required to get from the first crew meeting to opening night.

Participants who complete the series will receive a small gift and instructors will be available for follow-up questions. Parents are welcome and encouraged to accompany their children during the workshops.

Events such as these fulfill the missions of both Raising the Curtain Foundation and the Newhall

Family Theatre by educating the community about the arts while encouraging their involvement and support, the organization’s statement said.

The Newhall Family Theatre is part of the campus of Newhall Elementary School (24607 Walnut St., Newhall) and is a performance space available for local groups and production companies to rent for shows, lectures, plays and musicals and events open to the community. Raising the Curtain Foundation supports and enhances the Newhall Family Theatre as an inclusive performance venue for members of the community, artists, students and educators. For more information, visit www.raisingthecurtainfoundation.org.