Thomas Oatway | A New Confederacy?

Gov. Ron DeSantis is conducting a campaign of woke punishment in Florida that is clearly intended to embellish his credentials with the MAGA wing of his party. He began with anti-gay policies. He then picked a fight with Disney World when they came to the defense of the LGBTQ community. He has made book burning a thing again. He encouraged his Republican state legislators to write an amendment to a law, which he violated, by flying migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard. Now he can nab migrants in any state other than Florida and ship them anywhere.

In the new Republican Party it has become policy to enact legislation that attacks free speech and civil rights of minorities. It gets copied by other GOP-led states. This has divided the country politically. States’ rights are used as the excuse to target minorities, just like the Confederacy did leading up to the Civil War

In Texas, a Donald Trump-nominated judge is embarking on a campaign to make it illegal for the Food and Drug Administration to approve an abortion pill that is demonstrably safe. This judge intends to make the Plan C pill illegal in all states, not just Texas. More than 50% of abortions are induced by this medication. Don’t ask me how a judge in Texas can make policy for the other states, but that is what is feared.

I would not normally be that concerned about Republicans making bad policy in Red States that punish their own citizens. But when stupidity is exported to other states like ours, this is too much. We need the federal government to rise up and confront this new confederacy before it metastasizes further. We need President Lincoln.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia