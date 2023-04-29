Denise Lite | The Tipping Point

It is long past time that Americans wake up. We are in record debt ($95,000 per person in America) and we are rewarding lazy behaviors/bad decisions with “student loan forgiveness”; mortgage rate increases for responsible credit-worthy borrowers to “help” those with bad credit, and much, much more.

The so-called “help” stops innovation and hard work, and creates a cycle of dependence. Actions without consequences lead to more of the same actions. So you don’t pay your credit card bills on time? No problem — here is a new, additional $600,000 mortgage bill for you to pay for your house purchase. Say what?

Writer Adrian Rodgers summed it up best: “Friend, you cannot legislate the poor into freedom by legislating the wealthy out of freedom. And what one person receives without working for, another person must work for without receiving. The government can’t give to anybody anything that the government does not first take from somebody. And when half of the people get the idea they don’t have to work because the other half’s going to take care of them, and when the other half get the idea it does no good to work because somebody’s going to get what I work for. That, dear friend, is about the end of any nation.”

We are at this point.

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita