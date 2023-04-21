Larry Moore | Darn It, I Missed Angela Davis

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Darn it! After reading Gary Horton’s glowing report (April 19), I’m sorrier than ever that I missed Angela Davis, the first speaker in the College of the Canyons speaker series entitled, “Why I Hate America.” I did spend my evening productively, however, brushing up on my Karl Marx. Actually, I was surprised they were charging money for the poignant, eloquent (Horton’s words) event. I guess they needed money for security to hold back the throngs of ultra MAGA insurrectionists who were bound to show up. You know those ultra MAGAS … never pass up a chance to insurrect. 

Because I live in Valencia, I am thrilled to have received the list of upcoming speakers in the “Why I Hate America” series. I will be certain not to miss a single speaker. I desperately want to graduate from being a mushroom, cult follower, or political sheeple (Horton’s words), and expose myself to new ideas so I can challenge, synthesize and critique (Horton’s words). The following is a list of WIHA speakers with speech titles. 

1. Nicole Hannah-Jones: “Forget 1776 … 1619 Is the Year.” 

2. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “How I Scrape By On $174,000 per Year.” 

3. Ilhan Omar: “9/11 … You had it Coming.” 

4. Rashida Tlaib: “Israel, the Real Middle Eastern Terrorists.” 

5. Cori Bush: “Defund, Hell! Disband the Police (Except those That Guard Me).” 

There is no doubt that after listening to each powerful, thought-provoking, world-leading woman (Horton’s words), I will receive total consciousness (Bill Murray’s words). I am so happy COC has battled its way into the Big Leagues (Horton’s words) by offering its students such a balanced, unbiased world perspective. We should be proud of our townspeople and proud of our remarkable college (Horton’s words).  

Larry Moore 

Valencia 

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS