Lois Eisenberg | What’s Wrong with the Picture?

Expelled for supporting gun safety to protect our children. What is wrong with that picture ?

Two Democrat Tennessee House representatives were expelled from the Republican-led state House of Representatives for advocating gun safety. That should tell you what is wrong with that picture.

Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, both Black Tennessee House members, were expelled from that chamber while Gloria Johnson, a white representative, was not expelled. What does that tell you about that picture?

The three Democratic representatives, again all advocating against gun violence, did display some disorderly behavior, which was disruptive, and not done with good judgement, but they were all justified in displaying their feelings about gun safety.

Justin Jones was right when he said to the Republican-led House of Representatives, “This is your attempt to expel the voices of the people from the people’s house.”

Jones went on to say, “You’re overreacting. Your flexing of a false power has awakened a generation of people who will let you know that your time is up.” When (someone raises their) voice to save children, no matter who you are, “It is a disgrace, a sign of weakness, and it won’t lead to progress when you take severe measures when trying to silence people for such an important matter.”

Jones and Pearson have been reinstated, and rightfully so, and again there is nothing wrong with that picture.

The bottom line is that you can’t expel hope.

Lois Eisenberg

Santa Clarita