Max Morgan | Drumbeat Selectively Silent

Good grief. Tap, tap, tap. Week after week Thomas Oatway likes to bang on his drum on the evils of MAGA Republicans, Donald Trump and Fox news. The Signal is no longer the purveyor of local news but, instead, has become the personal, ad nauseam, weekly journal of Mr. Oatway.

In his latest diatribe (March 23) Oatway wrote: “Fox News has been exposed as propaganda merchants who have no journalistic credibility.” Not surprisingly Mr. Oatway’s drum was silent during CNN’s months-long campaign to convince us of the authenticity of the Steele dossier that falsely accused Donald Trump as being an agent of the Kremlin. A deliberate falsehood that, may in fact, have lost Donald Trump the 2020 election.

His drum was silent when CNN told us that Hunter Biden’s laptop was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. A lie that was later corrected by liberal news organizations none other than the New York Times and the Washington Post.

His drum was silent when CNN was sued for $250 million and was held liable for falsely advancing the story that a young high school student had wrongly attacked a demonstrator who lied about being a native American tribal leader.

His drum was silent when CNN promoted, week after week, that Jussie Smollett was attacked by Oatway’s favorite villains, MAGA-hat-wearing Republicans.

So it would appear, contrary to Mr. Oatway’s protestations, that Fox News is not alone in “feeding their loyal readers the nonsense that they want to hear.”

Max Morgan

Valencia