Here’s an idea for consideration for Santa Clarita’s Town Center/mall makeover: Use the large flat real estate in this area for a City Center park, with a small lake at its center, with kayaking, paddle boarding, and similar water sports. It could be a Santa Clarita version of New York City’s Central Park. Concert amphitheaters and additional townhomes could ring it, with many of the current mall restaurants within walking distance.

Rick Rezabek

Canyon Country