Robert Lamoureux | What to do about chalky grout

Question: Hi Robert. I’ve sent you some pictures showing how the grout outside of my shower has turned chalky in one area and rusty in another. I think it’s been about seven years since my shower was retiled by a very meticulous tile guy. Any ideas what’s happening here? I suspect a leak but hope I’m wrong. We haven’t seen any water on the floor. Thanks so much.

— Lynn G.

Answer: Lynn, thank you for writing in to The Signal. The grout is failing and needs to be scraped and re-grouted, that is all. The white is calcium deposits from the hard water we have here in the Santa Clarita Valley. So long as there are no leaks, this will suffice. Once grouted, apply a sealer over the fresh grout.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].