In his letter of March 29, it is very presumptuous of Patrick Comey to assume I haven’t written to any of our politicians about problems we are having in this state or nationally. I would remind Mr. Comey of the definition of “assume.”

It is always my hope, that by reading my letters, others will also be inspired to write their representatives at all levels of government. Have you tried it, Mr. Comey?

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country