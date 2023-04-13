SCAA to host Fateme Kian watercolor demo at The Main

News release

The Santa Clarita Artists Association is scheduled to feature a free demo from watercolorist Fateme Kian at The Main on Monday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Flowers and nature are Kian’s favorite subjects to paint. Going back to her calligraphy roots, she also enjoys mixing Persian calligraphy (Farsi) with her paintings from time to time.

“I believe it’s through art that one can best share their true feelings and tell the untellable,” Kian said in a statement released by SCAA. Her advice to all of her students is always not to follow any rule that restricts them. “Be flexible. Let your feelings guide you and watch the magic happen.”

Kian’s introduction to art goes back to when she started learning calligraphy at the age of 18 in her home country, Iran. She fell so much in love with it that she pursued it to the highest achievable degree of calligraphy at the time. When she was introduced to painting by one of her mentors, that was the moment she found her true passion. Watercolor and acrylic are her favorite mediums.

“Watercolor, specifically, is so meaningful and deep to me,” she said in the statement.

Kian has received many awards from regional and national art societies, both in Iran and in the U.S.

For more information, visit www.santaclaritaartists.org. The Main is located at 24266 Main St., Newhall.