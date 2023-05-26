Alexander Duncan | California’s Lost Promise

As we reflect on Gavin Newsom’s four-year tenure as California’s governor, it’s evident that his leadership has significantly deviated from the Golden State’s historic commitment to progress and prosperity. Despite his charismatic persona and lofty promises, the state has witnessed a concerning downturn in key areas under his leadership.

The most glaring issue is the worsening homelessness crisis. California’s homeless population has grown exponentially under Newsom’s watch. Despite allocating billions of taxpayer dollars to ameliorate the crisis, the number of people living on the streets of major cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco has not diminished. Instead, we’ve seen a disheartening increase. These are not just statistics; they are people — Californians — who are suffering due to a lack of strategic planning and execution.

Businesses, the backbone of the Californian economy, have not fared better. The Golden State, once a beacon for entrepreneurs and startups, has become increasingly hostile to businesses. High taxes, stringent regulations, and a lack of effective governance have led to an exodus of companies to states like Texas and Florida. The result is a loss of jobs, decreased economic activity and a tarnished reputation as a business-friendly state.

Moreover, the issue of public safety has been alarmingly neglected. California has seen an uptick in crime rates during Newsom’s administration. The soft-on-crime approach, coupled with poorly implemented criminal justice reforms, has created an environment where the rule of law is undermined, and citizens’ safety is jeopardized.

Perhaps the most disheartening aspect of Newsom’s tenure is the state’s approach to education. Despite California’s wealth, our public schools languish near the bottom of national rankings. Despite increased funding, educational outcomes have remained stagnant. Instead of focusing on improving curriculum and teacher quality, the emphasis has been on political ideologies and unproven educational theories. This is not the recipe for success that Californian students deserve.

One cannot discuss Newsom’s tenure without mentioning the disastrous rolling blackouts during the heatwaves of 2020 and 2021. The state’s overreliance on renewable energy sources without a well-thought-out contingency plan highlighted the administration’s lack of foresight and left millions of Californians in the dark.

The most distressing aspect of Newsom’s administration has been the mismanagement of California’s budget. When he took office, the state had a significant budget surplus, a testament to years of disciplined fiscal policy. Yet, under Newsom’s stewardship, this surplus rapidly transformed into billions of dollars in debt.

This financial decline can be attributed to excessive spending on poorly conceived and implemented programs, combined with a failure to adequately prepare for economic downturns. The governor’s pursuit of idealistic, yet financially imprudent policies has left Californians burdened with a mountain of debt that future generations will be compelled to pay. This short-term vision and fiscal irresponsibility underscore a fundamental misunderstanding of the principles of good governance and sound economic management. California, the world’s fifth-largest economy, deserves better.

Newsom’s tenure is a cautionary tale for future leaders. His charismatic oratory and grand promises could not mask the severe issues plaguing California. From an escalating homelessness crisis to a deteriorating business environment, a rise in crime, failing public schools and mismanagement of finances, his leadership has left the Golden State tarnished.

As we look forward to the future, California needs a leader who can restore its promise — a leader who understands the importance of a robust economy, the value of public safety, and the crucial role of quality education. Only then can California regain its luster and reclaim its rightful place as a bastion of opportunity and prosperity.

Alexander Duncan

Newhall