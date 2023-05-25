Brian Richards | Thank You, Brian Richards

Letters to the Editor
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

Re: Brian Richards’ letter, “Left’s Double Standard,” May 13.

Thank you so very much for your letter. You stated what many of us feel in a meticulously well-thought-out letter. 

I have been wanting to call out Lois Eisenberg every time I read one her letters. I actually had a back-and-forth with her a few times in the past. 

It would be great to think that Lois would read your letter. It would be fabulous if she read it several times and put a lot more investigation in to her thoughts before taking “pen to paper” in her future letters. 

Again, thanks so much! 

Diane Zimmerman 

Santa Clarita

Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS