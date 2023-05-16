Foothill League announces 2023 softball All-League selections 

The Foothill League released its 2023 All-League selections for softball this week.
Player of the Year: Kate Penberthy, senior, Hart
Penberthy was a no-doubter for the MVP title. The soon-to-be Cal Baptist Lancer finished her senior regular season batting a ridiculous .529 with 16 doubles and 8 home runs. Penberthy also had another strong season defensively at shortstop.
Pitcher of the Year: Carly Kearns, sophomore, Valencia
Kearns took the Foothill League by storm in 2023. The sophomore pitcher tore through the season and ended her year with a 1.16 ERA and just two walks in over 40 innings of league play. Kearns also boosted the Vikings at the plate and finished the year batting over .300.
First Team
Jessica Carr, sophomore, Canyon
Tenley Sweet, senior, Hart
Alexis Lopez, junior, Hart
Sophia Parra, junior, Hart
Madison Campeau, senior, Saugus
Sami Stadtlander, senior, Saugus
Ally Wolf, junior, Valencia
Hope Seper, junior, Valencia
Addison Snyder, senior, Valencia
Krista Viareck, junior, West Ranch
Carr did it all for Canyon in the team’s breakout season. The sophomore was a vital part of the team earning its first playoff berth in nine years. Carr finished the year with a .471 batting average, a 3.43 ERA and 129 strikeouts.
Sweet, a Notre Dame commit, stayed hot at the plate all year. Sweet batted .478 with 11 doubles, six triples and four homers in the leadoff spot for the Indians.
Lopez and Parra also batted over .400 and added some stellar infield defense at second and third base, respectively.
Campeau added a strong bat in Saugus’ leadoff spot. The Iona commit added her fair share of power hitting and graduates a four-year varsity player. Stadtlander came up clutch all year for the Centurions and recently committed to George Fox University. Stadtlander registered big hits in big games, including senior night and both playoff games.
The trio of Viking first-teamers all hit well over .400. Seper led the team with a .553 average at the plate in league play. Snyder called all of Valencia’s pitches from behind the plate en route to a league title. The Fullerton commit also blasted nine home runs and led the squad with 33 RBIs this year. Wolf also had a monster year at the plate, batting .455 with 10 doubles.
Viareck finished her second straight season hitting over .400 for the Wildcats and still has one year left at West Ranch.
Second Team
Isabella Jimenez, senior, Canyon
Aaliyah Clarke, junior, Golden Valley
Kaylee Rodriguez, junior, Hart
Allie Specht, sophomore, Hart
Shae Sabedra, senior, Saugus
Kaylie Stauffer, junior, Saugus
Haley Cheek, senior, Valencia
Jeanelle Bacat, junior, Valencia
Savannah Gatewood, junior, West Ranch
Brooke Petretti, senior, West Ranch
Honorable Mention
Phoenix Pair, senior, Canyon
Sophia Crawford, senior, Castaic
Italia Bellestrasse, junior Golden Valley
Emily Marr, senior, Hart
Kennedy Thompson, junior, Saugus
Blair Rune, freshman, Valencia
Francesca DeCesare, senior, West Ranch