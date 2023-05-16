Foothill League announces 2023 softball All-League selections 

The Foothill League released its 2023 All-League selections for softball this week.

Player of the Year: Kate Penberthy, senior, Hart

Penberthy was a no-doubter for the MVP title. The soon-to-be Cal Baptist Lancer finished her senior regular season batting a ridiculous .529 with 16 doubles and 8 home runs. Penberthy also had another strong season defensively at shortstop.

Pitcher of the Year: Carly Kearns, sophomore, Valencia

Valencia pitcher Carly Kearns (7) prepares to pitch the ball in the first inning during a non-league match up against Granada Hills at Donna H. Lee Stadium in Valencia High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The Vikings lost 11-6 in their season opener. Chris Torres/The Signal

Kearns took the Foothill League by storm in 2023. The sophomore pitcher tore through the season and ended her year with a 1.16 ERA and just two walks in over 40 innings of league play. Kearns also boosted the Vikings at the plate and finished the year batting over .300.



First Team

Jessica Carr, sophomore, Canyon

Tenley Sweet, senior, Hart

Alexis Lopez, junior, Hart

Sophia Parra, junior, Hart

Madison Campeau, senior, Saugus

Sami Stadtlander, senior, Saugus

Ally Wolf, junior, Valencia

Hope Seper, junior, Valencia

Addison Snyder, senior, Valencia

Krista Viareck, junior, West Ranch



Carr did it all for Canyon in the team’s breakout season. The sophomore was a vital part of the team earning its first playoff berth in nine years. Carr finished the year with a .471 batting average, a 3.43 ERA and 129 strikeouts.

Canyon pitcher Jessica Carr (16) throws a pitch during a Foothill league game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Canyons defeated Golden Valley 13-2. Chris Torres/The Signal

Sweet, a Notre Dame commit, stayed hot at the plate all year. Sweet batted .478 with 11 doubles, six triples and four homers in the leadoff spot for the Indians.

Lopez and Parra also batted over .400 and added some stellar infield defense at second and third base, respectively.

Campeau added a strong bat in Saugus’ leadoff spot. The Iona commit added her fair share of power hitting and graduates a four-year varsity player. Stadtlander came up clutch all year for the Centurions and recently committed to George Fox University. Stadtlander registered big hits in big games, including senior night and both playoff games.

Madison Campeau (2) of Saugus gets a base hit in the first inning against Moorpark High at Saugus High on Tuesday, 050923. Dan Watson/The Signal

The trio of Viking first-teamers all hit well over .400. Seper led the team with a .553 average at the plate in league play. Snyder called all of Valencia’s pitches from behind the plate en route to a league title. The Fullerton commit also blasted nine home runs and led the squad with 33 RBIs this year. Wolf also had a monster year at the plate, batting .455 with 10 doubles.

Viareck finished her second straight season hitting over .400 for the Wildcats and still has one year left at West Ranch.

Second Team

Isabella Jimenez, senior, Canyon

Aaliyah Clarke, junior, Golden Valley

Kaylee Rodriguez, junior, Hart

Allie Specht, sophomore, Hart

Shae Sabedra, senior, Saugus

Kaylie Stauffer, junior, Saugus

Haley Cheek, senior, Valencia

Jeanelle Bacat, junior, Valencia

Savannah Gatewood, junior, West Ranch

Brooke Petretti, senior, West Ranch

Canyon captain Emily Benavidez (4) and West Ranch infielder Brooke Petretti (28) share a laugh after Benavidez reached base on a double during a Foothill league game against West Ranch at Canyon High School on Monday, April 27, 2023. The Cowboys tamed the Wildcats and won the game 9-2. Chris Torres/The Signal



Honorable Mention

Phoenix Pair, senior, Canyon

Sophia Crawford, senior, Castaic

Italia Bellestrasse, junior Golden Valley

Emily Marr, senior, Hart

Kennedy Thompson, junior, Saugus

Blair Rune, freshman, Valencia

Francesca DeCesare, senior, West Ranch