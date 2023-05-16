Foothill League announces 2023 softball All-League selections 

Hart teammates Sophia Parra (8) and Kate Penberthy (12) share a laugh after Penberthy made a defensive play during a non-league match against El Camino Real at Newhall Park on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Hart defeated El Camino 9-3. Chris Torres/The Signal
The Foothill League released its 2023 All-League selections for softball this week. 

Player of the Year: Kate Penberthy, senior, Hart 

Penberthy was a no-doubter for the MVP title. The soon-to-be Cal Baptist Lancer finished her senior regular season batting a ridiculous .529 with 16 doubles and 8 home runs. Penberthy also had another strong season defensively at shortstop. 

Pitcher of the Year: Carly Kearns, sophomore, Valencia 

Valencia pitcher Carly Kearns (7) prepares to pitch the ball in the first inning during a non-league match up against Granada Hills at Donna H. Lee Stadium in Valencia High School on Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. The Vikings lost 11-6 in their season opener. Chris Torres/The Signal

Kearns took the Foothill League by storm in 2023. The sophomore pitcher tore through the season and ended her year with a 1.16 ERA and just two walks in over 40 innings of league play. Kearns also boosted the Vikings at the plate and finished the year batting over .300.  
 
First Team 

Jessica Carr, sophomore, Canyon 

Tenley Sweet, senior, Hart 

Alexis Lopez, junior, Hart 

Sophia Parra, junior, Hart 

Madison Campeau, senior, Saugus 

Sami Stadtlander, senior, Saugus 

Ally Wolf, junior, Valencia 

Hope Seper, junior, Valencia 

Addison Snyder, senior, Valencia 

Krista Viareck, junior, West Ranch 

 
Carr did it all for Canyon in the team’s breakout season. The sophomore was a vital part of the team earning its first playoff berth in nine years. Carr finished the year with a .471 batting average, a 3.43 ERA and 129 strikeouts. 

Canyon pitcher Jessica Carr (16) throws a pitch during a Foothill league game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Canyons defeated Golden Valley 13-2. Chris Torres/The Signal

Sweet, a Notre Dame commit, stayed hot at the plate all year. Sweet batted .478 with 11 doubles, six triples and four homers in the leadoff spot for the Indians. 

Lopez and Parra also batted over .400 and added some stellar infield defense at second and third base, respectively. 

Campeau added a strong bat in Saugus’ leadoff spot. The Iona commit added her fair share of power hitting and graduates a four-year varsity player. Stadtlander came up clutch all year for the Centurions and recently committed to George Fox University. Stadtlander registered big hits in big games, including senior night and both playoff games. 

Madison Campeau (2) of Saugus gets a base hit in the first inning against Moorpark High at Saugus High on Tuesday, 050923. Dan Watson/The Signal

The trio of Viking first-teamers all hit well over .400. Seper led the team with a .553 average at the plate in league play. Snyder called all of Valencia’s pitches from behind the plate en route to a league title. The Fullerton commit also blasted nine home runs and led the squad with 33 RBIs this year. Wolf also had a monster year at the plate, batting .455 with 10 doubles. 

Viareck finished her second straight season hitting over .400 for the Wildcats and still has one year left at West Ranch. 

Second Team 

Isabella Jimenez, senior, Canyon 

Aaliyah Clarke, junior, Golden Valley 

Kaylee Rodriguez, junior, Hart 

Allie Specht, sophomore, Hart 

Shae Sabedra, senior, Saugus 

Kaylie Stauffer, junior, Saugus 

Haley Cheek, senior, Valencia 

Jeanelle Bacat, junior, Valencia 

Savannah Gatewood, junior, West Ranch 

Brooke Petretti, senior, West Ranch 

Canyon captain Emily Benavidez (4) and West Ranch infielder Brooke Petretti (28) share a laugh after Benavidez reached base on a double during a Foothill league game against West Ranch at Canyon High School on Monday, April 27, 2023. The Cowboys tamed the Wildcats and won the game 9-2. Chris Torres/The Signal

 
Honorable Mention 

Phoenix Pair, senior, Canyon 

Sophia Crawford, senior, Castaic 

Italia Bellestrasse, junior Golden Valley 

Emily Marr, senior, Hart 

Kennedy Thompson, junior, Saugus 

Blair Rune, freshman, Valencia 

Francesca DeCesare, senior, West Ranch 

Golden Valley pitcher Italia Ballestrasse (88) throws a pitch during a Foothill league game against Golden Valley at Golden Valley High School on Thursday, April 13, 2023. Canyons defeated Golden Valley 13-2. Chris Torres/The Signal
Justin Vigil-Zuniga

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected] Twitter: @JustinWillTweet

