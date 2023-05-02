Rick Barker | Our Military vs. Wokeness

Letters to the Editor
As the son of a retired Navy chief, (World War II and Korea vet) the father of a retired Army master sergeant (Iraq, Afghanistan vet), and a retired Marine myself (Vietnam vet) I would like to point out a reality and what I would hope would be obvious, but obviously isn’t to a lot of people out there including not only uninformed civilians but also many generals and politicians who should know better. 

Fact: The U.S. military has two fundamental jobs that it does really well: 

1. Kill people.

2. Blow stuff up.

Get away from those two things by instituting a bunch of silly wokeness and we will not only become the laughing stock of the world but we will also become extremely vulnerable to our enemies. 

Rick Barker 

Valencia

