Thomas Oatway | What, No Defense of Fox News?

A letter The Signal (April 8) by Max Morgan was critical of my letter on March 23. Mr. Morgan complained that I had stated that “Fox News has been exposed as propaganda merchants who have no journalistic credibility.” But then he made no case for Fox News, which (was then) slated to go to trial for defaming Dominion Voting Systems in its coverage of the 2020 presidential election fraud claims.

Instead, Mr. Morgan changed the subject, voicing his displeasure at CNN. He never defended Fox News. He suggests that CNN authenticated the Steele dossier. It is largely delusional that this may have cost Donald Trump the 2020 election. This ignores the Mueller probe, two impeachments and mismanagement of the pandemic, which are arguably much more consequential.

Mr. Morgan argues that CNN told us that the Hunter Biden laptop case was part of a Russian disinformation campaign. After almost seven years, Trump Republicans are still frustrated that Hunter Biden has not torpedoed the Biden presidency. This neglects that Trump’s son-in-law has a $2 billion investment deal with Saudi Arabia. So much for family political influence being a campaign factor.

CNN did settle a nuisance lawsuit filed by a high school student who had participated in a protest against Native Americans while proudly wearing his red MAGA baseball cap. It is unlikely that he got anything like the $250 million that he was seeking.

CNN did not support the Jussie Smollett false claim that MAGA hat-wearing Republicans attacked him. All of the major media outlets smelled a rat very quickly in this story.

I am still awaiting the Max Morgan defense of Fox News.

Thomas Oatway

Valencia