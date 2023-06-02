Arthur Saginian | Everybody Lies and We’re Doomed

Thomas Oatway should watch the 1997 legal comedy movie “Liar Liar” starring Jim Carrey. Imagine a world where EVERYONE had taken truth serum and that the effects were for life. The world as we know it would collapse within a week because politicians aren’t the only people who lie — EVERYBODY lies (the credo of Dr. Gregory House on the TV series “House”). Mr. Oatway’s left-wing bias is so palpable a normal person could choke on it.

As for the prognosis for “this democracy experiment,” I would judge it as poor. It may survive in some form or another through our grandchildren’s lives, but the long term does not look good. There are, in my opinion, two main reasons for this: 1) We allow too many people to enter this country, and 2) We allow just about anyone who reaches the age of 18 (or even 16 if you ask some Democrats) to vote. Has anyone met the average 18-year-old? Has anyone had (or been able to have) an intelligent conversation with one? Quite impressionable, aren’t they? Give a teenager a muscle car and a shotgun (or some meth) and see what happens.

I myself think most voters are teenagers until about the age of 30, which is the age at which I would allow people to vote. But remember the old saying, “Never trust anyone over 30”? So, you see … we’re doomed.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita