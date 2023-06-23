Chamber invites community to Business Expo

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the community to attend its Business Expo on Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Valencia. The Expo is free to attend, and registration is not required for attendees.

“The Expo is a business-focused community event aimed at bringing together residents, business owners, and entrepreneurs to support business growth throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” Becki Robb, 2023 chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in a chamber news release. “Our Business Expo provides business with the opportunity of both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections.”

The Expo will take place throughout the Hyatt ballrooms and foyer with exhibitors that include the travel industry, insurance agents, nonprofits, public officials and services, entertainment companies, and more.

“We invite our full community to the Santa Clarita Valley’s largest business-to-business and business-to-consumer expo, as hundreds of businesses and individuals attend,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “Exhibitors will reach countless prospective clients, colleagues, and professionals in a wide range of industries and explore new opportunities promoting their business to the region. Attendees will also enjoy making new leads with companies doing business throughout our amazing valley.”

During the Expo, attendees will have the chance to visit different exhibitor booths, earn tokens, and redeem them for a number of chances to win prizes.