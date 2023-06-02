Gary Curtis | Living Off of State Taxpayers?

A new law in Florida, Senate Bill 1718, was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. It will impact the ability of migrants, who are in the state illegally, to continue living off of state taxpayers. Some say it is already driving certain undocumented immigrants out of the state.

The new Republican-led legislation reportedly removes the use of out-of-state driver’s licenses for those without proof of U.S. citizenship. It also bars cities from using state money to issue identification cards for immigrants who have entered our country illegally. Finally, the new law requires most corporate entities in the Sunshine State to verify the immigration status of new employees, among other limiting issues.

California taxpayers could benefit from similar, clear-headed legislation! It would help reduce the massive, Democrat deficit, currently faced by our Golden State’s bloated budget. It would require Republicans to lead and for Democrats to think of what’s best for our state’s legal citizens, rather than just their party’s perpetuation.

The Bible says, “When just leaders are in power, the citizens celebrate; but when evil people gain control, their joys become moans” (Proverbs 29:2; The VOICE Translation).

Gary Curtis

Newhall