Jim de Bree | A Headfake from Vladimir?

In sports, a headfake is an act of moving the head in such a way as to deceive an opponent as to one’s intended direction or move. So were the events in Russia over the weekend a headfake?

Vladimir Putin could have used the event to draw out enemies in the Russian inner circle by appearing weak and vulnerable. That way he can identify more influential Russians who will accidentally fall out of six-story windows.

Putin then gets his puppet, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, to appear to broker a truce between Putin and Yevgeny Prigozhin. Lukashenko does not have the standing to broker such a deal on his own and all of the talking heads are wondering how he was able to do that. So maybe appearances are deceiving and he was credited for brokering a deal that Putin and Prigozhin had already agreed to.

Meanwhile, the Wagner Group reassembles in Belarus after it has taken weapons from the Russian army in the two cities it occupied on the way to Moscow. The Wagner Group is then poised to launch a campaign from Belarus, opening a second, northern front in Ukraine aimed at capturing Kyiv. Ukraine now has to redeploy its forces to defend Kyiv. Remember, the week before all of this happened, Russia announced it was moving nuclear weapons into Belarus. It may have moved other weapons there as well.

Of course, we will have to wait to find out the real story. This is a totally crazy theory, but it sounds as plausible as anything news talking heads have mentioned and it is something conspiracy theorists would love. I hope this theory is merely a bad dream.

Jim de Bree

Valencia