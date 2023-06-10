Rick Barker | Racist Assumptions

Fortunately or unfortunately, like it or not, the city of Santa Clarita is going to be split up into “districts,” which will each have a City Council member representing them. Personally, I find this not only the height of racism but also just one more in a very long list of idiotic legislation forced down people’s throats by left-wing groups funded by big-buck state and national left-wing individuals and organizations.

Now to the most racist, obvious and ridiculous part of this districting plan: Are we to assume the one district this committee has come up with that they claim is predominantly populated by Latinos will elect a Latino representative? How will that be accomplished? What if someone of another race gets the most votes? Will they restrict the candidates based on race and only allow Latinos to run for that seat?

We have had a Latino mayor in the past. Our past assemblywoman was Latina and our third-term U.S. congressman is Latino. It would also be appropriate to point out that the left-wing groups behind this racially based system are backing the Caucasian candidate for Congress running against Mike Garcia and they heavily supported the candidate who ran against Latina Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez Valladares.

My point here is that this whole scheme is FAR more influenced by liberal politics than it is with anything having to do with racial equality.

Rick Barker

Valencia