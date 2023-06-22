Ronald Perry | 1 Day vs. 1 Month

Why is it we as Americans have our priorities so screwed up?

Memorial Day just passed and a few people took the time to go to the cemetery or a special ceremony celebrating the lives of those who have died protecting our freedoms.

Millions spent the day at picnics, family barbecues or visiting friends and thinking nothing about those who made this day special. Just one day! One day!

Yet we have a full month dedicated to celebrating:

• African American/Black History Month (February).

• Women’s History Month (March).

• Arab American Month (April).

• Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month (April/June).

• Asian Pacific Heritage Month (May).

• Jewish American Heritage Month (May).

• Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15).

All because we have been shamed and coerced into being “woke.”

We have one day to celebrate those who made it possible for us to celebrate those other months. Women and men of every race, religion and nationality, who gave their lives, or suffer daily with wounds, both physical and psychological. Families torn apart. Children lost parents. Husbands and wives lost partners and parents lost children. Wounds of war that will never heal.

And we have only one day to say thank you to these heroes and their families for the sacrifices they have made. One day!

Presenting a better idea: I think we should abolish every one of those monthlong celebrations and instead have a day set aside to celebrate who and what we are, as well as giving thanks to all of those who have made it all possible, 365 days a year — 365 days for each and every one of us to start acting like thankful Americans!

Ronald Perry

Canyon Country